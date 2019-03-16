Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NGG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Grid by 23.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,887,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,594,000 after acquiring an additional 739,853 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in National Grid by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,935,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in National Grid by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 149,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in National Grid by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in National Grid by 899.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 51,489 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NGG shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

NGG opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

