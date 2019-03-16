Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 726.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $277.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.59.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $252.33 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $6,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 402 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/epoch-investment-partners-inc-buys-402-shares-of-align-technology-inc-algn.html.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.