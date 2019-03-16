EOS (EOS) Price Hits $3.82 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, EOS has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $1.72 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00094595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, BCEX, Bibox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00016111 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000406 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ChaoEX, CoinBene, C2CX, Kuna, YoBit, CoinEx, Bibox, COSS, BCEX, Coinbe, Coinrail, GOPAX, BitFlip, Neraex, BitMart, Coinsuper, OKEx, CoinExchange, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Bithumb, Rfinex, Exrates, HitBTC, Livecoin, OEX, Instant Bitex, DragonEX, BigONE, ABCC, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Liqui, QBTC, Fatbtc, Bitfinex, Tidebit, Binance, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Cryptomate, CPDAX, Huobi, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coindeal, Exmo, Hotbit, Coinone, EXX, Bit-Z, DOBI trade, IDAX, Ovis, RightBTC, WazirX, ZB.COM, Mercatox, Tidex, IDCM, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, LBank, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Koinex and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

