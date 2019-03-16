Envestnet (ENV) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.89.

Envestnet stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 768,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.89. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.67.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $210.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.52 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anil Arora sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $31,037.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,141.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $71,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,975.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $521,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

