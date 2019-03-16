Entertainment One (ETO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 621 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 626 ($8.18) to GBX 621 ($8.11) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.43% from the stock’s current price.

LON ETO opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.78. Entertainment One has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total value of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

