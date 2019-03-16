Entergy Co. (ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $138,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,364.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $705,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,872.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,458. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,656,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,757,006,000 after buying an additional 218,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,276,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,400,960,000 after buying an additional 421,339 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Entergy by 8,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,844,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,776,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,335,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,079,000 after buying an additional 773,770 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,557,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,187. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $95.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Entergy had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

