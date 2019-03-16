Engine (EGCC) Trading Up 14.5% This Week

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Engine coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $33.94, $51.55 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, Engine has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. Engine has a market cap of $0.00 and $2,723.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.31 or 0.17225456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000370 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Engine Coin Profile

Engine (CRYPTO:EGCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com . Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc

Buying and Selling Engine

