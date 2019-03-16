Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 633,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 167,486 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Energizer by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Energizer by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,949,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Energizer to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

