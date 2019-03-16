Energi (NRG) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00034947 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Energi has a total market capitalization of $19.65 million and $185,645.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00397746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.01703894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00235898 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00002183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 13,926,160 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

