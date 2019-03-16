Empire (EMP.A) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Empire from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$28.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.67. Empire has a one year low of C$17.43 and a one year high of C$26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

