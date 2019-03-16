Element Solutions (ESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Element Solutions Inc. provides specialty chemical products and technical services. It serves consumer electronics, communication infrastructure, automobile, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore oil production and drilling industries. Element Solutions Inc., formerly known as Platform Specialty Products, is based in West Palm Beach, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 11th.

NYSE ESI opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

In related news, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $474,091,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

