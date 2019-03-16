Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 173.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,032 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 529 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total transaction of $99,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock worth $5,685,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The game software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

