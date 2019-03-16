Elacoin Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (ELC)

Elacoin (CURRENCY:ELC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, Elacoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Elacoin has a market cap of $189,308.00 and $0.00 worth of Elacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elacoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00004929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.01522465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001415 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Elacoin Coin Profile

Elacoin (CRYPTO:ELC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. Elacoin’s total supply is 642,276 coins and its circulating supply is 407,774 coins. The official website for Elacoin is elc.22web.org

Buying and Selling Elacoin

Elacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

