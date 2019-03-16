ELA Coin (ELAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex. ELA Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1.31 million worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELA Coin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00398749 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024980 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.01704056 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00235396 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004926 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io . The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

