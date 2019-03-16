eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of eHealth worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 3,648.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 787,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,256,000 after buying an additional 766,505 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $13,597,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $6,393,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth about $5,805,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in eHealth by 19.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 112,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHTH opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.36.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.26). eHealth had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $134.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of eHealth from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of eHealth to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

In other eHealth news, CFO Derek N. Yung bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.36 per share, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $135,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

