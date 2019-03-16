EggCoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (EGG)

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. EggCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EggCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EggCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006652 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00028932 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013359 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00149918 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024697 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About EggCoin

EggCoin (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using US dollars.

