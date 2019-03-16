Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.10.

Shares of EW opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $581,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

