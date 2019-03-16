Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.13 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-lowers-position-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd.html.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.