Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.34 Million Stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,768,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,926,000 after buying an additional 2,384,543 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $125,092,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 30.4% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,535 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,473,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,208 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,853,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

