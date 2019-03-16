Edmond Coletta Sells 1,255 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) insider Edmond Coletta sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $42,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,589.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Edmond Coletta sold 65,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $2,276,950.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Edmond Coletta sold 33,150 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,146,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 714,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,759. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a negative return on equity of 114.82% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. ValuEngine raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 483,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

