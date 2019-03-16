Edison International (EIX) Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Edison International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.05.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $63.92 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

