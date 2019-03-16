Edgewater Wireless Systems (YFI) Trading Up 4.8%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc (CVE:YFI)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 281,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 162,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $15.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.24.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's flagship product line includes WiFi3 and aera WiFi, a suite of multi-channel Wi-Fi access points that target Wi-Fi applications in the Telco, CableCo, and Internet of Things markets.

