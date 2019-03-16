e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) PT Lowered to $7.00 at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

In related news, insider John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $845,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $31,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,549 shares of company stock worth $4,294,332. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $169,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

