Dynasty Gold (DYG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Dynasty Gold Corp (CVE:DYG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

Dynasty Gold Company Profile (CVE:DYG)

Dynasty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Golden Repeat property that includes 49 claims totaling 980 acres located in northwestern Elko County, Nevada; and a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi-2 gold resource property located in the Xinjiang Province of China.

