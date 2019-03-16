DXC Technology Co (DXC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

DXC Technology has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DXC Technology to earn $9.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

NYSE DXC opened at $65.75 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

