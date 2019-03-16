DW Partners LP Increases Stake in FTS International Inc (FTSI)

DW Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 130.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,775 shares during the period. FTS International comprises about 5.1% of DW Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DW Partners LP owned approximately 0.61% of FTS International worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTS International by 1,904.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FTS International by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in FTS International in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FTS International alerts:

FTSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTS International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FTS International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

FTSI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. FTS International Inc has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.15 million. FTS International had a return on equity of 933.45% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/dw-partners-lp-increases-stake-in-fts-international-inc-ftsi.html.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.