Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,927,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750,534 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 147,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,065,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.08.

In related news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

