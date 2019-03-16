DTE Energy Co (DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.18.

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,641.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,313,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,977.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 69.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 771,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,221,000 after buying an additional 316,990 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 88,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DTE opened at $123.98 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

