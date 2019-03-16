Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) Position Decreased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $3,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. CL King raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.42 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

