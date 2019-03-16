Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN) Given $3.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 143 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

DLPN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolphin Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 1,741.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 185,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

DLPN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 13,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 8.36.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

