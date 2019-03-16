Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 50,536 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 55,831 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 142,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael A. Witynski sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $656,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,138.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.74.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $99.86 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

