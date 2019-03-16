Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $1,395,225.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,395,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dagmar Dolby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Dagmar Dolby sold 2,406 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $156,510.30.

On Friday, March 1st, Dagmar Dolby sold 95,963 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $6,242,393.15.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Dagmar Dolby sold 98,543 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $6,428,945.32.

On Monday, February 25th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $3,283,500.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Dagmar Dolby sold 69,885 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $4,564,888.20.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,270,500.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Dagmar Dolby sold 401 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $26,065.00.

On Tuesday, February 5th, Dagmar Dolby sold 52,254 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $3,416,889.06.

NYSE DLB opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 27.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $67.00 target price on Dolby Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) Major Shareholder Sells $1,395,225.00 in Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-major-shareholder-sells-1395225-00-in-stock.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.