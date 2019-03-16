Docusign (DOCU) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Docusign to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Docusign in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,533,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,846. Docusign has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith J. Krach sold 34,340 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,450,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 12,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $652,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,317 shares of company stock worth $39,150,912 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 244.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Docusign by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

