Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) Short Interest Update

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,817,399 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 15th total of 27,915,435 shares. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,476,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Discovery Communications to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

DISCA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

