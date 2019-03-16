Discovery Communications (DISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Cannonball Research downgraded Discovery Communications to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Discovery Communications from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery Communications has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

