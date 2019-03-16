DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 17.5% of DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $30,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,449,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,845,000 after acquiring an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $80.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1837 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

