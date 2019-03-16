DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

DFS stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.12). 779,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.02 million and a P/E ratio of 26.80. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.24%.

In other news, insider Ian Durant acquired 13,000 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,920 ($31,255.72).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

