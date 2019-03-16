DFS Furniture (DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded DFS Furniture to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of $506.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.58.

In other news, insider Ian Durant purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £23,920 ($31,255.72).

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.