DFS Furniture (DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded DFS Furniture to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday, February 15th.
Shares of DFS stock opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Thursday. DFS Furniture has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of $506.02 million and a PE ratio of 26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.58.
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.
