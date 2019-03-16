DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Cowen increased their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total value of $340,702.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,181 shares of company stock worth $14,473,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in DexCom by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64. DexCom has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.