Deutz (DEZ) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) received a €8.50 ($9.88) price target from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.56 ($9.95).

DEZ stock opened at €6.30 ($7.32) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.48 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. Deutz has a twelve month low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a twelve month high of €8.76 ($10.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.67.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

