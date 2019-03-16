Deutsche Bank Downgrades State Street (STT) to Hold

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $69.95 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.51 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of State Street from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.98.

State Street stock opened at $70.10 on Thursday. State Street has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $108.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 7,689 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $537,999.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,680.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $1,765,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,389 shares of company stock worth $5,300,338. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,287.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 132,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,031,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 726,674 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

