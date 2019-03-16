Desjardins Weighs in on Great-West Lifeco Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Great-West Lifeco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.39.

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$31.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.83 and a 1 year high of C$34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$11.70 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.