Dermira (DERM) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.91. 1,395,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 773,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dermira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.28.
The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dermira by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dermira by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dermira by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 542,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,931 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
About Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)
Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat dermatologic diseases. The company's product candidates include Glycopyrronium tosylate, a novel form of an anticholinergic agent that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Olumacostat glasaretil, a novel small molecule designed to target sebum production, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and lebrikizumab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 13 that is in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.
Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.