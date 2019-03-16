Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,687 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stag Industrial worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 161.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.61 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1192 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $161,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 90,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,541 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

