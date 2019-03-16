Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 546,547 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $16,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $35.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/16/dana-investment-advisors-inc-has-16-25-million-stake-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.