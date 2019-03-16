Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTFC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

WTFC stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.22). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 2,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $152,703.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,291.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 3,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $252,862.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

