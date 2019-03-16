Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 8,585,152 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 8,585,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 1,010,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,415. The company has a market cap of $192.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 137,530 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,611,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

