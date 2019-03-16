Cypress Semiconductor’s (CY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “At its 2019 Analyst Day, we believe Cypress demonstrated its laser-like focus on IoT and Auto – two markets that represent the fastest growing trends in the semiconductor industry, if not all of technology. By investing in connect (wireline/wireless) and compute (MCU, touch, flash), we believe Cypress is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these growing trends while also establishing a defensible position in these markets. Moreover, we are encouraged that the company has increased its long-term target, specifically raising its gross margin target to >50% (vs. 50%), which demonstrates the underlying mix shift to higher-margin & stickier products. Based on this new model, we could see long-term earnings of $1.50-$1.75, making the stock inexpensive at current valuations.””

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.32.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $604.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,898 shares of company stock worth $539,962. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

