Cypher (CYP) Price Hits $0.0482 on Exchanges

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Cypher has a market cap of $307,014.00 and $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cypher has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Cypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cypher alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.63 or 0.03491259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.01527146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.03843683 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.01340189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00111504 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.01357712 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00337978 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Cypher

Cypher is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015

Cypher Coin Trading

Cypher can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.