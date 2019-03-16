Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) will report sales of $279.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.16 million to $290.46 million. Curo Group reported sales of $261.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Curo Group will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Curo Group.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 237.18% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.89 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Curo Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,569. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Curo Group has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $460.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 3.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

